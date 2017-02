February 06, 2017 10:49 IST

The controversy over the demise of parliamentarian E Ahamad is likely to create disruptions in both Houses on Monday. This even as Congress MP K C Venugopal and Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N K Premachandran moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over the issue even before the House proceedings began.

