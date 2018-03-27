rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Watch LIVE! All the action in Parliament

Watch LIVE! All the action in Parliament

March 27, 2018 11:07 IST

After a three-day break, the second leg of the budget session of Parliament resumes on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been paralysed amid protests by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to press their demands for an increase in job quotas in Telangana and the setting up of a board to manage the Cauvery waters.

 

With just eight days to go before the end of the current session, can the political parties come together to avoid a complete washout?

Watch the live telecast from the Parliament. 

 
Lok Sabha TV
Rajya Sabha TV
 
 

Tags: Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use