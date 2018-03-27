Watch LIVE! All the action in Parliament

March 27, 2018 11:07 IST

After a three-day break, the second leg of the budget session of Parliament resumes on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been paralysed amid protests by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam to press their demands for an increase in job quotas in Telangana and the setting up of a board to manage the Cauvery waters.

With just eight days to go before the end of the current session, can the political parties come together to avoid a complete washout?

Watch the live telecast from the Parliament.