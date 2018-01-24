WATCH: Kids cower in fear as anti-Padmaavat protesters pelt school bus

Last updated on: January 24, 2018 20:58 IST

A day before the release of Padmaavat, protests against the film intensified with a school bus being attacked in Haryana’s Gurugram.

Around 20-25 students of a leading Gurugram school had a narrow escape when a frenzied mob protesting the release Padmaavat attacked their bus.

The G D Goenka World School students were on their way home when a group of around 60 protesters, believed to be members of a fringe group, attacked the bus with bamboo sticks asking the driver to stop the vehicle.

When the driver did not comply, the miscreants pelted the vehicle with stones apparently to hurt the children.

The school bus staffer asked the kids to crawl under seats for safety and directed the driver to not stop it, Ravinder Kumar, public relations officer, Gurgaon Police said.

“Some of the bus windows shattered and terrified kids cried for help. Fortunately none of the children was hurt in the attack,” Kumar said.

He said the situation was now under control.

Security has been tightened in Haryana ahead of the release of controversial film, with the state police deploying additional force at cinema halls and multiplexes where the film is to be screened.

Orders have been issued to district police chiefs to ensure nobody takes law into his hands, Haryana Home Secretary S S Prasad said.

-- With inputs from Agencies

Video courtesy: Shiv Aroor/Twitter