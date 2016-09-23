Want a selfie with a python? Think again!

September 23, 2016 15:56 IST

Have you ever thought of clicking a selfie with a python? If yes, then this video should force you give it a second thought.

In an unusual incident, a person narrowly escaped getting unhurt while trying to click a selfie with a python in Rajasthan's Mount Abu district.

The incident took place on Thursday when the forest department of Mount Abu caught a python from a private hotel in Sirohi.

As soon as the forest department got information about the presence of the reptile, they reached on the spot and caught it.

As they were taking the python to the department, a person tried to capture the moment along with the reptile. But during the attempt, the python attacked him.

However, the person was not injured and escaped unhurt.