Last updated on: October 19, 2018 21:57 IST

At least 50 people were killed on Friday after a train ploughed through people standing across the tracks watching as the effigy of Ravana went up in smoke in Amritsar in Punjab.

According to eyewitnesses, the train was at high speed and mowed down those on the tracks.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravan dahan', the conclusion of Dassehra festivities, at a ground near the tracks.

Here is a video of that shocking moment.