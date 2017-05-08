Video shows Indian Army destroying Pak bunkers with rockets

May 08, 2017 22:57 IST

A video has gone viral showing purported destruction of Pakistani army bunkers in shelling by the Indian forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The defence ministry spokesman refused to confirm or deny any such operation.

TV channels, while playing the clip, said the video related to a counter-offensive by the Indian army, targeting the Pakistani border posts along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch, a week after two Indian soldiers were beheaded there.

The 1.41-minute-long video shows a military post, having a chain of bunkers, being destroyed after being hit by rockets and high explosive shells.

The Pakistani flag can seen fluttering atop the post.

A voice can be heard, saying the target has been hit successfully.

"Tank ka lag gaya, gira diya..hanji.. hanji. Hit ho raha, hit ho raha....gira diya. Yeh to gaya, ek bunker toh gaya (Tank has been hit, it has been hit..it has been brought down...One bunker is gone)," someone is heard saying.

Earlier this month, two Indian soldiers were beheaded in a cross-LoC attack by Pakistani troops in the Krishna Ghati sector.

India had vowed to take revenge for the “barbaric” mutilation of the bodies during the well-planned BAT raid and ambush conducted about 250 metres inside the Indian territory.

Asked to comment on the video, defence spokesman said, "I cannot deny or confirm it. I do not have the details".

Similarly, a senior army officer at the Northern Command Headquarters said that he cannot comment on it. "I cannot comment on it. So do not ask for details from me."

Former senior army officer Brig Anil Gupta who has served in the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota said it cannot be Indian army's retaliatory act at all but a local LOC defence strategy.

"India's retaliation would be bigger act, not this, which is seen in the video. It is mere local strategy of LoC management", Brig Gupta said.