'Very good deal' with North Korea is in the making: Trump

March 10, 2018 10:16 IST

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said that a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "in the making" and it would be a "very good one" for the world.

"The deal with North Korea is very much in the making and will be, if completed, a very good one for the World. Time and place to be determined," tweeted Trump.

Earlier, the White House said that the meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would not take place without "concrete actions" that match the promises made by the reclusive nation.

It, however, maintained that the time and place for the meeting has not been determined, a day after Trump said he has agreed to meet Kim by May, setting the stage for a historic summit between the two leaders who have repeatedly traded insults amid spiralling tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.

"This meeting would not take place without concrete actions that match the promises made by North Korea," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference, adding that the time and place for the meeting is yet to be determined.

Sanders reiterated that the Trump administration will continue with its "maximum pressure" campaign on Pyongyang.

Trump has had a series of telephonic conversations with a number of world leaders, who have been involved with the US on the North Korean issue.

Sanders said the US has accepted the invitation to talk based on the commitment made by North Korea.

"We are making no concessions. We are not going to move forward until we see concrete and verifiable actions from North Korea," she said.

The President, she said, is committed to denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"The US is speaking from a position of strength and North Korea is on a weak wicket," Sanders added.

With inputs from PTI