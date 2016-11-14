Trump names Priebus, Bannon to key White House roles

Last updated on: November 14, 2016 22:08 IST

United States President-elect Donald Trump on Monday named Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff and his campaign CEO Stephen Bannon as chief strategist, in an unusual move that could create two power centres in the White House.

Trump, who would be sworn in as the 45th president of the US on January 20, made the announcement which will set the tone for the new White House.

Both the positions, which do not require Senate confirmation, would come into effect the day 70-year-old Trump replaces Barack Obama as the president of the US.

This unusual arrangement could create two power centres in the White House, the US media reported, citing the campaign statement which said the two men will be “equal partners.”

“I am thrilled to have my very successful team continue with me in leading our country,” Trump said.

“Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House as we work to make America great again,” he said.

Priebus and Bannon will continue the effective leadership team they formed during the campaign, working as equal partners to transform the federal government, making it much more efficient, effective and productive, the Trump Transition Team said in a statement.

They will also work together with Vice President-elect Mike Pence to help lead the transition process in the run-up to Inauguration Day, it said.

“I want to thank President-elect Trump for the opportunity to work with Reince in driving the agenda of the Trump Administration,” Bannon said.

“We had a very successful partnership on the campaign, one that led to victory. We will have that same partnership in working to help President-elect Trump achieve his agenda,” he added.

“It is truly an honour to join President-elect Trump in the White House as his Chief of Staff. I am very grateful to the President-elect for this opportunity to serve him and this nation as we work to create an economy that works for everyone, secure our borders, repeal and replace Obamacare and destroy radical Islamic terrorism. He will be a great President for all Americans,” Priebus said.

In his first 100 days in office, Trump wants to address the issue of illegal immigration and cut taxes, he said, adding that changing President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law was also a priority.

“I think we have an opportunity to do all of those things, given the fact that we have the House and the Senate and we have an eager Congress ready to get work done,” Priebus told ABC.

Trump defeated his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in Tuesday’s presidential vote, in a result which shocked many who had expected her to win following favourable opinion polls.

Image: US President-elect Donald Trump with Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus (right). Also seen is Vice President-elect Mike Pence. Photograph: Reuters