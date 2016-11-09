POTUS-elect Trump's first tweet: 'We will all come together as never before'

November 09, 2016 22:02 IST

Striking a more moderate tone than his ususal outbursts, US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday called for unity in his first tweet after scoring a stunning victory in the presidential election against Hillary Clinton.

"Such a beautiful and important evening! The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before," Trump said in the tweet.

Trump has 13.7 million followers. His first tweet as the president-elect was retweeted 140,000 times and was "liked" by more than three lakh people.

Tump's, even before running for office, has long used Twitter to fire off incendiary messages against the media and in his own Republican party.

More than 75 million global tweets were sent related to #Election2016 through 3am ET when Trump claimed victory, said Nicholas Pacilio, spokesman of Twitter.

It was a new record.

In 2012, only 31 million tweets were sent during the entire election day.

Pacilion said the last tweet of Hillary Clinton sent Tuesday night is now her second-most retweeted ever.

"This team has so much to be proud of. Whatever happens tonight, thank you for everything," Clinton tweeted. It was also retweeted 130,000 times and liked by three lakh people.

Clinton has 10.6 million followers.