US VP at anti-abortion march: 'Life is winning again in America'

United Vice President Mike Pence fired up the crowd at the March for Life in Washington, telling the pro-life throng their movement is succeeding.
“Life is winning in America and today is a celebration in that progress,” Pence said, speaking at the Washington Monument, before the march stepped off just after noon.
“We’ve come to a historic moment in the cause of life and we must approach it with compassion for every American. Life is winning in America because of you.
“Let this movement be known for love,” he added to thunderous applause. “Not anger. For compassion. Not confrontation.”
Pence, a staunch conservative defender of traditional family values with strong anti-abortion views, is the first American vice president to speak at the March for Life gathering.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed an anti-abortion executive order, which prohibits giving US funding to international nongovernmental organisations that offer or advise on a wide range of family planning and reproductive health options if they include abortion -- even if US dollars are not specifically used for abortion-related services.
