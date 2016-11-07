PHOTOS: Sant Chatwal organises prayers for Hillary's victory

November 07, 2016 22:44 IST

Indian-American hotelier Sant Singh Chatwal on Monday organised a special prayer service in New York seeking blessings for the victory of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on the eve of elections.

Head Sikh priests from the New York area assembled at his luxurious penthouse apartment in Manhattan early on Monday morning and conducted traditional Sikh prayers.

Joined by his wife Daman Chatwal and prominent New Yorkers, Chatwal, who is chairman of the group Indian-Americans for Democrats and Friends of Hillary for President, led the prayer service.

The priests chanted hymns and offered prayers in front of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.

Invoking the Almighty, the priests in their prayers said that Clinton is a good friend of the Indian-American community and hoped for victory for her in the election on Tuesday that has her in a tight race with Donald Trump.

Chatwal said the prayer service aims to garner blessings for Clinton, who will be the deserving leader of America and is a special friend of the Indian-American community.

“Whenever we start something good, we take the blessings of the Almighty. Now 24 hours before the election, we organised the prayer for her so that tomorrow she is assured a sure-shot victory,” he said.

He said Clinton is a friend of the Indian-Americans, stressing that she is the leader who will grow the economy further and boost jobs.

“She will create more employment, more business opportunities for Americans and will offer durable solutions to tackle problems facing the nation,” he said.

Noting that America is a land of immigrants, Chatwal said Clinton will bring in strong policies to deal with the issue of immigration.

“We did Ardaas for Clinton's success. We want that that candidate should win who will be the voice of the Sikh community and will work for the betterment of the American people and humanity. We also pray that she creates history and becomes the first woman President of the US,” said Das Gyani Bhupinder Singh, Head Granthi Gurudwara Sikh Cultural Society New York.

IMAGES: Indian-American hotelier Sant Singh Chatwal (in red jacket), along with his wife and others, attends a Special Ardas for the victory of Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton in the US Presidential election on Tuesday. Photographs: SnapsIndia, ANI