US should accept Russia's annexation of Crimea: Trump

August 01, 2016 18:19 IST

In yet another controversial move, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has suggested the United States accept the Russian annexation of Crimea if it helps in getting stronger cooperation from Moscow in fighting the Islamic State.

IMAGE: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump pro-Russia statements run in opposition to the current policy of the United States. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

This view runs counters that of the Obama administration, which had imposed economic sanctions against Russia for annexing the territory in Ukraine two years ago. The opposition to the Russian annexation of Crimea includes the United Nations, and some top Republicans who staunchly defend Crimea against what they consider Russian aggression.

Trump suggested that the people of Crimea would rather be part of Russia. However, the US hasn't recognised the legitimacy of Russian referendums in Crimea and believes they were not conducted fairly.

The Clinton campaign responding to Trump’s affirmations stating that Trump knows about the subject and argued that the Republican is repeating Putin's talking points on Crimea.

"This is scary stuff," Clinton campaign spokesman Jake Sullivan said in a statement. "But it shouldn't surprise us. This comes on the heels of his tacit invitation to the Russians to invade our NATO allies in Eastern Europe. And it's yet more proof why Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified to be commander in chief."

In the past, Trump's campaign manager, political strategist Paul Manafort lobbied for Viktor Yanukovych, a Ukrainian president and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Manafort claimed that neither he nor anyone with Trump's campaign pushed for the platform changes.

Trump dismissed suggestions that he has any kind of relationship with Putin, saying he has neither met Putin nor spoken on the phone with him.

Asked why he had said several times in the past that he had a relationship with Putin, Trump said he doesn't know what "having a relationship" means.

Trump said it would be a "great thing" if the US got along with Russia and if Russia would help fight the Islamic State.

"We'll have a better relationship with Russia," he said. "And having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing."