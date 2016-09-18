Uri attack: A timeline of major strikes on security forces in J&K

September 18, 2016 21:59 IST

In the deadliest attack on the army in Jammu and Kashmir, heavily armed terrorists stormed a battalion headquarters of the army in North Kashmir's Uri town in the wee hourson Sunday, killing 17 jawans and injuring 20 other personnel.

Here is a timeline of the major attacks that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir since 1999 till date.

IMAGE: An army soldier guards the army base which was attacked by terrorists in Uri, in Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: PTI.

November 3, 1999: Ten army personnel killed in fidayeen attack on 15 Corps Headquarters at Srinagar's Badami Bagh

May 14, 2002: 36 persons are killed and 48 others injured in a fidayeen attack on an army cantonment in Kaluchak, Jammu. Most of the killed were family members

July 22, 2003: A three-member team storms an army camp killing eight security force personnel, including a Brigadier, and injuring 12 others in Akhnoor

April 6, 2005: A day before the bus from Srinagar to Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir is to be flagged off, two suicide squad terrorists attack the tourist reception centre

October 5, 2006: Terrorists attack at Budshah Chowk, in heart of Srinagar, killing five Jammu Kashmir Police personnel, two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers and one civilian

March 31, 2013: Attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar kills five

June 24, 2013: Eight soldiers killed in attack on military convoy at Hyderpora, Srinagar.

September 26, 2013: At least 13 killed in twin suicide attacks Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 10 people, apart from three militants, were killed during the attacks. The dead include four policemen and two civilians in Kathua District and four Army personnel, including Lieutenant Colonel Bikramjeet Singh in Samba District.

November 27, 2014: 10 persons, including four civilians, three army soldiers and three militants were killed in day-long encounter at border village of Kathaar in Arnia sector, close to the International Border, of Jammu district.

December 5, 2014: A group of heavily armed militants stormed into an army's 31 field regiment ordinance camp located at Mohra in Uri Sector of Baramulla district near the Line of Control. One Lieutenant Colonel and seven soldiers of the army, one assistant sub-inspector and two constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed. Six militants were also killed in the operation.

March 20, 2015: A fidayeen squad of militants in army fatigues stormed a Police Station in Kathua district killing seven persons, including three SF personnel, two civilian and two militants while 12 persons, including eight CRPF personnel, three Policemen and a civilian were also injured in the incident.

March 21, 2015: Two terrorists were killed during a fidayeen attack at the Army camp on Jammu-Pathankot national highway in Samba district. Three persons including one civilian, a Major and an army jawan were also injured during the attack.

May 31, 2015: Army foils attack on its brigade headquarters in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara district by killing four members of six heavily armed militants.

November 18, 2015: A Colonel with the army's elite para commando unit was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the forests of Kupwara.

November 25, 2015: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and a generator operator of MES were killed when a group of militants attacked an army camp near LoC at Tanghdar in North Kashmir's Kupwara district.

December 7, 2015: Six CRPF personnel were injured when terrorists opened firing on their convoy near Green Tunnel at Samthan in Bijbehara in South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

February 21, 2016: Three army commandos, including two Captains and a terrorist, were killed in a fierce gunfight with a group of terrorists holed up inside a government building on the outskirts of Srinagar, raising the toll to seven in the encounter that began a day earlier.

June 25, 2016: Eight CRPF personnel were killed and 20 others injured when terrorists attacked their convoy at Frestbal near Pampore in Srinagar on Srinagar-Jammu national highway.