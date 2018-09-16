rediff.com

United Left wins all 4 panel posts in JNU Students' Union polls

United Left wins all 4 panel posts in JNU Students' Union polls

September 16, 2018 15:11 IST

The united front of Left student groups All India Students’ Association, Students’ Federation of India, All India Students’ Federation, Democratic Students’ Federation won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union polls, the election committee announced on Sunday.

IMAGE: The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

The grouping’s presidential candidate N Sai Balaji won after bagging 2,161 votes.

 

Sarika Choudhary bagged 2,692 votes and was elected the vice president.

Aejaj Ahmed polled 2,423 votes and won the post of general secretary. Amutha was elected the joint secretary with 2,047.

The AISA, SFI, DSF and AISF have come together to form the ‘United Left’ alliance.

Besides the Left bloc, there were candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India and Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association.

The voter turnout in the keenly contested JNUSU election on Friday was 67.8 per cent, believed to be the highest in six years. Over 5,000 students cast their votes.

