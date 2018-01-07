rediff.com

Trump says book Fire and Fury is 'fiction', author a 'fraud'

Trump says book Fire and Fury is 'fiction', author a 'fraud'

January 07, 2018 13:30 IST

United States President Donald Trump said that the controversial book ‘Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House’ is an act of fiction and its author Michael Wolff is a fraud.

IMAGE: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to the media at Camp David in Thurmont, Maryland. President Trump met with staff, members of his Cabinet and Republican members of Congress to discuss the Republican legislative agenda for 2018. Photograph: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

“It’s a disgrace that he can do something like this,” Trump told reporters at a press conference in the Camp David, a picturesque presidential retreat of Maryland, where he is holding meetings with his Republican leaders in the Congress.

 

He was referring to the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” by Michael Wolff, which was released on Friday.

“Libel laws are very weak in this country. If they were stronger, hopefully, you would not have something like that happen,” he said.

IMAGE: Copies of the book 'Fire and Fury' by author Michael Wolff are displayed on a shelf at Book Passage in Corte Madera, California. A controversial new book about the inner workings of the Trump administration hit bookstore shelves nearly a week earlier than anticipated after lawyers for Donald Trump issued a cease and desist letter to publisher Henry Holt & Co. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Responding to reporters’ questions, Trump defended his early morning tweets about the book and that he is a genius.

“This morning you were tweeting about your mental state. Why did you feel the need to tweet about that this morning?” he was asked.

“Only because I went to the best colleges, or college. I had a situation where I was a very excellent student, came out, made billions and billions of dollars, became one of the top business people, went to television and for 10 years was a tremendous success, which you’ve probably heard,” he said.

“(And then) ran for president one time and won, and then I hear this guy that does not know me, does not know me at all. By the way, did not interview me for three hours, it didn’t exist, OK? It’s in his imagination,” Trump said about the author of the book Wolff.

More bombshells from Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House

>> Trump doesn’t know what the Ku Klux Klan believes in anymore

>> Kushner and Ivanka Trump were terrified by then FBI director James Comey

>> Trump trusts women more than men

>> Trump eats McDonald's because he's afraid of being poisoned

>> The president asked for locks on his bedroom door

>> Trump learned of chemical attacks in Syria from a PowerPoint presentation made by Ivanka

>> The president’s senior aides question his intelligence

>> Trump boasted about engineering a coup in Saudi Arabia 

Lalit K Jha
Lalit K Jha
 

