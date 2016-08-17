'Trump's lying, Hillary's health isn't failing'

August 17, 2016 10:27 IST

Hillary Clinton's campaign has pushed back against rumours circulating that her health is failing and slammed Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump for pushing "deranged conspiracy theories."

"While it is dismaying to see the Republican nominee for president push deranged conspiracy theories in a foreign policy speech, it's no longer surprising," Jennifer Palmieri from Clinton campaign said in a statement.

"Donald Trump is simply parroting lies based on fabricated documents promoted by Roger Stone and his right wing allies," she alleged, a day after Trump at an election rally alleged that Clinton "lacks the mental and physical stamina to take on ISIS".

Clinton, she said, has released a detailed medical record showing her to be in excellent health plus her personal tax returns since 1977, while Trump has failed to provide the public with the most basic financial information disclosed by every major candidate in the last 40 years.

"It's time for him to stop using shameful distractions to hide his own record," Palmieri said as the Clinton Campaign statement said that Trump confidant and discredited conspiracy peddler Roger Stone and his right-wing allies have been pushing fake medical documents supposedly leaked from Hillary Clinton's physician that purport to show grave health problems.

The Clinton campaign also issued a statement by her doctor. "As Secretary Clinton's long time physician, I released a medical statement during the campaign indicating that she is in excellent health," said Lisa Bardack, Hillary Clinton's real internist and Chairman of the Department of Medicine at CareMount Medical.

"I have recently been made aware of allegedly 'leaked' medical documents regarding Secretary Clinton with my name on them. These documents are false, were not written by me and are not based on any medical facts. To reiterate what I said in my previous statement, Secretary Clinton is in excellent health and fit to serve as President of the United States," Bardack said.

'Trump remarks on national security send wrong message'

Hillary Clinton has said that it "just absolutely bewilders" her when Trump talks about national security as she assured to conduct a national security and foreign policy that America can be proud of.

"It just absolutely bewilders me when I hear Donald Trump trying to talk about national security. It's not just as Joe Biden said, it's not just he doesn't know what he's talking about, that's bad enough. But what he often says hurts us. It sends the wrong message to friend and foe alike in the world," Clinton said at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

"We are living in a complex world. One where we need steadiness, where we've got to have a real sense of how we're going to get where we want to go, to help as many people, to keep our country safe. But to do it with the kind of bigness, the kind of confidence that really marks America at our best," she said.

"Sometimes when I hear Trump talking about how we should all be so afraid all the time. And then I find a few minutes to watch the Olympics, I think my goodness, you know, when you go out and compete, not everybody can win but you got to do your best," Clinton said.

If elected, Clinton said her administration would have a National Security and Foreign Policy that America can be proud of.

"We are going to lead the world in accordance with our value, in pursuance of our interests and furtherance of our security along with our friends and allies," she said.

"I was thinking the other day, when Donald Trump speaks, he speaks about fear, he speaks about such negativity and such pessimism. And then I watched the Olympics and it's exactly the opposite," she said.

"You have young people going out, doing their best every day to get prepared to compete, and that's what we're going to do in America," she added.

Trump talking about economic policies, she said, surprises her.

"Because actually he would give trillions of dollars in more tax breaks to the wealthy," she alleged.

"He wants a new tax loophole that we call the Trump loophole, that would actually help him and everybody else who is really wealthy to cut their tax rate in half on a lot of their income.

He wants to eliminate the estate tax which does nothing for 99.8 per cent of all Americans but you know if Trump is as wealthy as he claims to be, it would save his family $4 billion," Clinton said.

Image: US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves at a rally in Commerce City, Colorado. Photograph: Reuters