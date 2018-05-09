Tremors felt in north India after earthquake in Afghanistan

May 09, 2018 18:59 IST

IMAGE: Peiple come out in open at India Gate in new Delhi after tremors. Photograph: ANI

The tremors of an earthquake that hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border were felt in several north Indian states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

The epicentre of the quake, measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale, was Afghanistan-Tajikistan border and it occurred at 4.01 pm, J L Gautam, Head (Operations), National Seismological Centre said.

The tremors were felt in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, officials said adding there were no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

Strong tremors were felt in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley.

In some areas, panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings and vehicles into open spaces.

Similar scenes were witnessed in some parts of Rajasthan where mild tremors were felt, a MeT department official said.