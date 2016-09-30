Toll in Uri attack goes up to 19 as 1 more soldier succumbs to injuries

September 30, 2016 08:35 IST

Nearly a fortnight after four terrorists infiltrated the Line of Control and attacked an army brigade headquarter in Uri, Jammu-Kashmir and killed 18 soldiers, another soldier, Naik Rajkishor Singh, died of his injuries on Friday.

With Singh’s demise, the toll now rises to 19 in what has been labelled as the worst terrorist attack against the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir since the Kaluchak attack in 2002.

The attack unfolded in the early hours of September 18 when four terrorists sneaked into the administrative buildings and store complex of an infantry battalion in Uri, home of the 12 Infantry Brigade, near the Line of Control and gunned down the soldiers in a three-hour gun battle.

There was great outrage over the attack with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing that those who shed the blood of the soldiers would not go unpunished.

On Thursday, nearly 10 days after the attack, the Indian Army conducted surgical strikes across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and systematically took out 38-40 terrorists who, according to intelligence sources, were planning to infiltrate India.