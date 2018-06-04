Shangri-La Hotel likely venue for Trump-Kim summit

June 04, 2018 20:29 IST

The Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore could be a possible venue for the upcoming summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as the area around the hotel has been declared as a special event area for the historic meeting.

IMAGE: The 792-room luxury five-star hotel has also hosted former US presidents like Barack Obama in 2009 and George H W Bush in 1992, and English Premier League club Arsenal. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Singapore authorities in a public order published in the Government Gazette online on Sunday said extra security measures will be in force in the area around the hotel for the period between June 10 and 14 for the summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place on June 12.

Apart from what would be a historic meeting between Trump and Kim, the public order notification states that the event may also include a series of meetings between representatives of the US and North Korea, as well as “any lead-in activities and social events connected with this summit”.

The 792-room luxury five-star hotel has been mentioned as a possible venue for the talks as it has held major conferences over the years, including the annual Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier defence and strategic affairs conference that draws defence officials from around the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the keynote speaker at the dialogue that opened on Saturday.

It has also hosted former US presidents like Barack Obama in 2009 and George H W Bush in 1992, and English Premier League club Arsenal.