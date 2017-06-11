Terrorists killed in Uri were fidayeen planning attacks: Army

June 11, 2017 21:27 IST

The Army said on Sunday the five terrorists killed in a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in the Uri sector on Friday belonged to a 'fidayeen' squad and were planning a suicide attack.

"So far, in the search operations, huge quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered, which includes five AK 47 rifles, two UBGLs, large quantity of explosives, combat dresses, incendiary material, eatables with Pakistani markings and uniquely body-fitted IEDs with timer mechanisms.

"All this indicates that this was a fidayeen group which was infiltrated into the sector with the sinister plans of carrying out a gruesome attack on an army camp or a civil installation around Uri," Brigadier Y S Ahlawat said.

Speaking to reporters at Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Brigadier Ahlawat said it was quite possible that with the kind of materials the terrorists were carrying, they could have executed a fidayeen-type attack similar to the 2016 attack in Uri.

He said the alertness and resilience of army troops has not only resulted in the elimination of this group, but has also ensured peace and tranquillity which this group wanted to vitiate specially during the holy month of Ramzaan.

"This is the fifth infiltration bid that has been successfully eliminated by the army in the last three days. The army continues with its resolve to keep a strong vigil along the LoC and foil all such nefarious designs of Pakistan-abetted terrorists," he said.

Pak ceasefire violation along LoC, IB in Rajouri, Samba

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts along LoC and International Border in Rajouri and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and mortars from 1240 hours along the Line of Control in Naushera sector in Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

"The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on," he said.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistan Rangers started firing on forward BSF troops in Ramgarh Sector in Samba district along the IB, a senior BSF officer said adding that BSF also retaliated.

During exchange of fire, Pak Rangers also fired a few small mortar shells. Intermittent fire continued till 1045 hours, he said adding there was no loss or damage so far.

"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 0920 hours this morning along the Line of Control (LC) in Bhimbher Gali sector in Rajouri," a senior army officer said.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on, he said.

"It may be recalled that Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2030 hours last evening along the LoC in Krishana Ghati sector," a senior army officer said.

Reports said Pak troops also targeted civilian population and hamlets along LoC in Krishnaghati and Balanar areas of Poonch district triggering panic among the area dwellers.

The Pakistan Army is targeting residential areas and hamlets with 120 mm and 82 mm mortar bombs triggering fear psychosis as shells are landing deep inside border civil hamlets.

Earlier this month, five Pakistani soldiers were killed and some others injured in the Indian Army's retaliatory action in LoC belt of the Nowshera and Krishnaghati sectors.