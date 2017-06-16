6 policemen killed as terrorists ambush police party in Jammu-Kashmir

June 16, 2017 20:42 IST

Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were killed at Achabal in Anantnag district of South Kashmir after terrorists ambushed a police party on Friday.

The Station House Officer identified as Sub Inspector Feroz, a resident of Pulwama, fell victim to indiscriminate firing from terrorists, said Director General of Police S P Vaid.

The other martyred include a driver and four other policemen who were on a routine round in their jeep, he said.

Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Tayiba is believed to be behind the attack, a senior police official said, adding they wanted to take revenge of the Arwani encounter in which their local commander Junaid Mattoo is believed to have died.

The encounter at Arwani in Bijbehara area broke out on Friday morning and all the three terrorists are believed to be dead. No bodies have been recovered so far.

Army has been moved out and was combing the area, officials said.