Terrorist Salahuddin rants: A fourth war on Kashmir, soon

August 08, 2016

The Pakistan government has again encouraged terrorist Syed Salahuddin, chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen, to threaten war against India over the Kashmir issue, and this time, he has threatened a nuclear attack on India.

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, Salahuddin said there is a great chance of a nuclear war taking place between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue.

"Pakistan is duty bound, morally bound, politically bound and constitutionally bound to provide concrete, substantial support to the ongoing freedom struggle on the territory of Kashmir. And, if Pakistan provides this support, there is a great chance of a nuclear war between the two powers," he added.

He said three wars have already been fought between the two countries over the Kashmir issue, adding that he can predict a fourth war with certainty because Kashmiris are no longer willing to compromise under any circumstances.

"Whether the world supports them or not; whether Pakistan stands by them or not; whether the United Nation performs its duty or not; they have taken a pledge to fight up to the last drop of their blood," he added.

Salahuddin warned that if the international community did not pay heed to the ongoing violence in Kashmir, Kashmiris from both sides of the divided valley would be forced to take things into their own hands.

"If God forbid, the international community continues to cold shoulder and ignore this issue and Pakistan's efforts are not fruitful, and India does not stop its atrocities, a big incident can occur. Our base camp in liberated Azad Kashmir and the Kashmiris from this side will announce the trampling of the Bloody Line (of Control)," he said.

Salahuddin further stated that there would be no ceasefire line, no international rules and no consideration for the United Nations observers.

"Bleeding Kashmiris will come from that side, these Kashmiris will go from this side, and God willing a decision will take place on the bloody line," he added.

He said the Kashmiri people have reached this conclusion that they have no second option except to go ahead with an armed struggle and an armed jihad.

"Neither is the international community doing its duty, nor are the international organisations trying to stand by their resolutions, nor is the Modi government ready to give any leeway. So, what remains with Kashmiri suppressed, bleeding people? Nothing less than target-oriented armed struggle. God willing, all this is already present there, but a new dimension will enter it now, which will prove very dangerous for India, god willing," Salahuddin said.

He asserted that the movement was now gaining strength every day and night.

"After the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani, why did the entire state come out on to the streets against India? Actually Burhan is not the name of a person; it is the name of an ideology, a goal, the name of a dedication and a sentiment. At that point in time, the Indian troops are faced with Burhan in every street and lane. Every old person is Burhan, every child is Burhan, every young man is Burhan and every mother, daughter and sister is Burhan," he added.

Kashmir has been on the boil after security services on July 8 gunned down 22-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Around 60 people have been killed and more than 5,000 wounded, including the security forces, since protests erupted in Kashmir after the killing of Wani.