Terrorists attack Army camp, BSF troops; 3 jawans injured

Last updated on: November 29, 2016 10:09 IST

Terrorists opened heavy fire at an army camp in Nagrota on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, leaving two jawans injured, one of them critically.

A fierce gunbattle is underway at the site, a senior police officer said.

Terrorists opened heavy fire on security men deployed at the army unit in Nagrota belt. In the gunbattle that followed, two army jawans were injured, one of them critically, the officer said.

Nagrota is the headquarters of the Army’s 16 corps.

In view of the attack, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for traffic in the area. The district administration has closed all schools in Nagorta tehsil as a precautionary measure.

“We have ordered closure of all schools and education institutions in Nagrota tehsil in view of the terror attack,” Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Simrandeep Singh said.

An alert has been sounded in Jammu city.

Meanwhile, a Border Security Force jawan was injured in a gunbattle with an infiltrating group of terrorists along the International Border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

BSF troops picked up the movement of a group of suspected militants in Chambiliyal-Ramgarh sector of Samba district during pre-dawn time, a senior BSF officer said.

There was a firefight in which one BSF jawan suffered minor injuries, he said, adding the suspected terrorists have been trapped in an area and the gunbattle is underway.

