Tax raids at media baron Raghav Bahl's house

Last updated on: October 11, 2018 11:40 IST

The Income Tax Department on Thursday searched the premises of media baron Raghav Bahl in connection with a case of alleged tax evasion, officials said.

They said a team of sleuths raided the residence of Bahl in neighbouring Noida early morning and are looking for documents and other evidence related to the case under probe.

 

It is understood that the searches are being conducted at the premises of a few other people as part of the action to probe tax evasion by a set of business professionals.

Bahl is the founder of the Quint news portal and the Network18 group and is a known media entrepreneur.

Reacting to the raids, Bahl issued this statement to the Editors Guild on Twitter 

 

Tags: Raghav Bahl, Income Tax Department, Noida
 

