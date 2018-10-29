Tata Sons ends contract with Suhel Seth after #MeToo allegations

October 29, 2018 11:32 IST

Tata Sons, taking note of public criticism, on Monday terminated the services of Suhel Seth as consultant with the group after he was accused of sexual harassment by several women.

“Counselage’s (Suhel Seth) contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018,” said a Tata Sons spokesperson.

Sources, as per a NDTV report, said the company decided to prematurely end the contract with Suhel Seth’s firm Counselage with a month’s notice. The company had stopped engaging with Counselage since the allegations emerged, they added.

Seth has been named by six women including model Diandra Soares, filmmaker Natasha Rathore and writer Ira Trivedi.

Seth has remained mum and chosen not to comment on any of the allegations.

Photograph: @suhelseth/Twitter