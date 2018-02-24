20 soldiers, 12 terrorists killed in Taliban attack on Afghan army base

February 24, 2018 17:22 IST

At least 20 Afghan National Army soldiers have been killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in the western Farah province of Afghanistan.

According to Farah provincial council official Dadullah Qani, the attack started at around 2 am in Shakh-i-Bala Kansk area of Bala Block district and at least 20 soldiers were killed, reports Afghan's TOLONews.

12 Taliban terrorists were also killed during the clashes.

Qani said shortly before the incident occurred, a clash broke out in Sore Shamal area, capital of Farah province, and while security forces were busy fighting the insurgents the Taliban attacked the base in Bala Block district.

According to the report, the Taliban stole a large amount of weapons as well.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

