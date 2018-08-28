rediff.com

Stalin elected as DMK president unopposed

Stalin elected as DMK president unopposed

August 28, 2018 11:44 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader MK Stalin was today elevated as the party President, being elected unopposed to the top post.

At the party's General Council meeting held in Chennai, DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan said Stalin was elected unopposed, as he was the sole candidate who had filed nomination for the party chief's post on August 26.

 

The 65-year-old Stalin's elevation comes about three weeks after the death of his father and party president M Karunanidhi on August 7 and amidst threats by his elder brother and expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri that the party will have to face "consequences" if he was not re-admitted into its fold.

Chants hailing Stalin as "Thalapathy" (Commander) rented the Kalaignar Arangam where the meeting was underway even as the General Council members cheered with loud applause.

DMK Principal Secretary Durai Murugan was elected Treasurer, succeeding Stalin, a post he vacated recently in view of his proposed elevation.

