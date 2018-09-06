SP Vaid removed as J-K police chief

Last updated on: September 07, 2018 00:16 IST

Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid was unceremoniously removed on Thursday and Dilbagh Singh, the Director General of Prisons, was directed to hold the charge additionally, an official order said.

The order issued by the principal secretary-home said Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was transferred and posted as the transport commissioner.

It added that Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, who was heading the prison department, will hold Vaid's charge additionally till a regular arrangement was made.