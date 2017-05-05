South Asian leaders hail GSAT-9 launch by India

May 05, 2017 18:46 IST

Leaders of six member countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation congratulated India on the successful launch of GSAT-9, popularly known as the South Asia Satellite.

"The gap between talk and action is bridged today. The imperative of regional cooperation is changed to the reality. If cooperation through land is not possible, it is certainly possible through sky and we are confident that we will integrate," said Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani.

President Ghani said that ‘development must become citizen centric. Today’s initiative is child centred and women centred, it makes governance accessible’.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “I congratulate the government of India. And hope this will open a new horizon of cooperation in the region.”

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal said the satellite will be helpful to provide communication services in mountain and hilly regions of Nepal.

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen said the launching of South Asia Satellite signifies India’s neighbourhood first policy.

"Sincerely hope that we’ll be able to set aside differences and work together as an organisation that can fulfil hopes. Sabka saath, sabka vikas," Yameen said.

Congratulating India on the launch, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena said, “It signifies intent to build cordial relations and vision for cooperation with SAARC countries.”

Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay said the launch of this satellite will boost regional cooperation and bring about common progress of our region.

IMAGE: The fully integrated GSLV-F06 carrying GSAT-9 at the second launch pad. Photograph: ISRO