South Africa's President Jacob Zuma resigns

February 15, 2018 09:25 IST

South Africa’s embattled President Jacob Zuma has resigned after intense pressure from his own party.

In a televised statement he said he was quitting with immediate effect but said he disagreed with his African National Congress party’s decision.

“I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment… I will continue to serve the people of South Africa and the ANC. I will dedicate my life to continuing to work for the execution of the policies of our organisation,” Zuma said.

“No life should be lost in my name. The ANC should never been divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect.”

The ANC had told him to step down or face a vote of no confidence in parliament.

The 75-year-old has been facing calls to give way to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, the ANC's new leader.

Zuma, who has been in power since 2009, faces numerous allegations of corruption.

Image: South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has been in power since 2009. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images