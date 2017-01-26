10 soldiers killed as avalanches hit J&K's Gurez

Last updated on: January 26, 2017 18:34 IST

Ten soldiers were killed as two avalanches hit Gurez Sector of Kashmir, an army official said on Thursday.

An avalanche hit an army camp in Gurez sector of Bandipora district near the Line of Control on Wednesday evening in which several soldiers were trapped, the army official said.

He said rescue operations were launched and seven soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer were saved.

"Bodies of three soldiers were retrieved his morning," he said.

The official said another avalanche hit a patrol party which was on its way to a post in Gurez sector.

"Rescue teams have so far retrieved seven bodies from the spot of the incident," the official said.

An officer was killed on Wednesday an avalanche at Sonamarg in central Kashmir Ganderbal district while four members of a family died in another avalanche in Gurez sector.

Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir valley in view of fresh snowfall which has been going on intermittently for past three days.

Image used for representative purposes only