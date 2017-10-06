600 ceasefire violations along India-Pak border so far

Last updated on: October 06, 2017 21:20 IST

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 600 times so far this year, the highest in the last one decade, an official said.

Pakistani troops have opened fire on Indian territories more than 600 times till September 30. Eight civilians and 16 security personnel were killed in the firing, a home ministry official said.

450 Number of ceasefire violations in 2016

It is the highest number of ceasefire violations in nearly a decade, the official said.

There were nearly 450 ceasefire violations in 2016 in which 13 civilians and as many security personnel were killed.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the International Border, the Line of Control and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir had come into force in November 2003.

India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LOC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.