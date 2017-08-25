Sidharth plugs film amid unrest in Haryana. 'Ungentlemanly', says Twitter

August 25, 2017 19:44 IST

Sidharth Malhotra was on Friday slammed on social media for promoting his latest release “A Gentleman” in Haryana ahead of the verdict against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Post the verdict, violence broke out in the state claiming 28 lives. The violence left a trail of destruction and vandalism, a Haryana government official said.

“To all the people of Haryana, please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove,” Sidharth had tweeted earlier in the day.

Post the judgment, many people blasted him for the tweet.

“After this shameless tweet people should boycott his film,” one of the Twitter users wrote.

“This was a shameful way of promoting your film. For god sake can you get considerate,” another tweet read.

Another user wrote, “I mean like such a ungentlemanly gesture.”

The actor later clarified, saying his thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by the violence. “It’s really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana. Love and prayers.

“To people who are commenting on my morning tweets, they were made before the verdict! Thoughts and prayers,” he wrote.

Central Bureau of Investigation judge Jagdeep Singh held the 50-year-old Dera Sacha

Sauda chief, guilty of rape in a case that was registered on the basis of an anonymous written complaint in 2002 that he had sexually exploited two female followers.