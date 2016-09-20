Sharif meets Kerry; seeks US intervention in Kashmir

Last updated on: September 20, 2016 10:29 IST

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday sought help from the United States to resolve tensions between India and Pakistan, as he raised the issue of alleged human rights violations and killings in Kashmir.

Sharif met US Secretary of State John Kerry in New York during which he raised the Kashmir issue.

"The prime minister said that more than 107 people have been assassinated in Kashmir, thousands injured and worst human rights violations are being committed at the state level," according to a readout of the meeting issued by Pakistan.

Sharif told Kerry that he "still remember President (Bill) Clinton's promise that US will play its role to help out in resolving bilateral disputes and issues between Pakistan and India."

"I expect US administration and Secretary Kerry to use his good offices to help in resolving bilateral issues between Pakistan and India," the statement quoted Sharif as saying.

Sharif said Pakistan has always fought terrorism as a moral obligation and he has always reached out to neighboring countries for regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Pakistan's envoy to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi and US Special Representative for Af-Pak Richard Olson were also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amidst a fresh war of words between Pakistan and India after terrorists killed 18 Indian soldiers in Kashmir.

According to the statement, Sharif said that terrorists' infrastructure had been dismantled and they were on the run due to the indiscriminate action against all terrorist groups.

"The national resolve against terrorism and extremism is unflinching," the statement said, citing Sharif.

Discussing the situation in Afghanistan with Kerry, Sharif stressed the need for meaningful engagement with Afghanistan, the statement said.

Sharif, who is here to attend the 71th Session of United Nations General Assembly, earlier called on the permanent members of the UN Security Council demanding that India should be forced to stop its alleged brutalities in Kashmir.

He has said he will highlight the Kashmir issue in his address at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Heavily-armed militants stormed a battalion headquarters of the Indian Army in North Kashmir's Uri town in the wee hours on Sunday, killing 18 jawans and injuring 19 others in the attack in which all four terrorists were neutralised.

It was the worst attack on the Indian Army in many years.

India's Director General Military Operations Lt Gen Ranbir Singh has said all the four killed militants were foreign terrorists and had carried with them items which had Pakistani markings and that initial reports indicated that they belonged to Pakistan-based Jaish-E-Mohammed terrorist group.

IMAGE: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with US Secretary of State John Kerry in New York. Photograph: PML-N/Twitter