400 security guards, special nakas after terror alert sounded in Pathankot

August 20, 2016 16:23 IST

A terror alert has been sounded in border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot after a call from Pakistan was intercepted by security agencies suggesting movement of some suspects.

Security was strengthened in Pathankot and Gurdaspur especially Batala town with police along with army and Border Security Forces conducting massive checking operation, police said on Saturday.

Terrorists who had sneaked from across the border had attacked Pathankot air base on the intervening night of January 1-2 while Dinanagar in Gurdaspur was targeted on July 27 last year.

“Security agencies intercepted a call from Pakistan on Friday evening in which callers were heard saying about movement of suspects in a truck to Pathankot or Dinanangar in (Gurdaspur),” police said.

After receiving the input, Punjab police conducted massive search operations late Friday night comprising 400 security people including Special Weapons and Tactics Team and BSF personnel.

“We are not taking any chances. Security has been tightened in the border areas of Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Batala,” said a police officer posted in Gurdaspur on Saturday.

Vehicles going towards and coming from Jammu and Kashmir as well as Himachal Pradesh are being checked thoroughly.

Special ‘nakas’ were put up at entry points and other areas in Pathankot and Gurdaspur by police with the assistance of BSF, police said.

Tight vigil is being kept near Indo-Pak borders areas, police said.

The Pathankot attack had claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed.

Three heavily-armed terrorists wearing army fatigues, had stormed a police station in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district last year killing seven persons, including a Superintendent of Police, before they were gunned down during a day-long operation.