Pune: Security guard nabbed for murder of techie on Infosys campus

January 30, 2017 11:06 IST

The female techie was allegedly strangled in the conference room of the company in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjewadi in Pune

A 26-year-old security guard has been apprehended in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old woman IT professional from Infosys, who was found dead on Sunday night in a conference room of the company in Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park at Hinjewadi in Pune, police said.

“On the basis of the CCTV footage from the company premises and other clues, we zeroed down on a security guard from Assam, who after the incident, fled and now has been held in Mumbai,” said Arun Waikar, the senior police inspector with Hinjewadi Police station.

The suspect has been identified as Bhabhen Saikia, who was deployed as a guard at the Infosys unit, and is being brought to Pune, he said.

OP Rasila from Kerala, who was working as a system engineer with Infosys was found dead after she was allegedly strangled with the help of a computer cord and was hit hard on the face, police said.

According to police, the incident might have taken place around 5 pm, but police received the call around 8 pm on Sunday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaishali Jadhav-Mane had said on Sunday that the techie was working in the conference room on the ninth floor of Infosys’s Phase-II campus whereas her two team mates were online from Bangalore.

“Her manager was trying to call her, but there was no response. He then called and asked a security guard to go and check, and when the security guard went to see her, the woman was found lying on the floor in an unconscious state in the conference room,” the officer had said.

An offence has been registered under the section of 302 (murder) and further investigation is on, said police adding the process of post mortem is underway.