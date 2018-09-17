rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » SC stays NGT order, exempts two-wheelers from odd-even scheme

SC stays NGT order, exempts two-wheelers from odd-even scheme

September 17, 2018 15:03 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the operation of the National Green Tribunal's 2017 order which had directed that odd-even vehicle rotation scheme be made applicable to two-wheelers also in Delhi.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and Dipak Gupta was told by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A N S Nadkarni, appearing for Delhi government that it would be impossible to accommodate people in public transport if odd-even scheme is made applicable for two-wheelers also.

 

Under the scheme, odd and even numbered vehicles ply on alternate days.

Nadkarni said there were around 68 lakh two-wheelers in Delhi and they were seeking exemption for two-wheelers.

He said the NGT had passed an order on December 15 last year in this regard and they were complying with all directions but want exemption for two-wheelers in the odd-even scheme.

The green tribunal had in December last year dismissed the Delhi government's review plea seeking exemption for two-wheelers in odd-even scheme, saying such a relaxation would defeat the purpose of improving Delhi's ambient air quality.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: NGT, Nadkarni, Delhi, Justices Madan B Lokur, National Green Tribunal
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use