SC lawyer files complaint against Papon under POSCO Act

February 23, 2018 13:10 IST

'We have no idea what is happening in reality shows when children participate. These reality shows are harming kids' psyche and their future, too. If they want to continue, then there has to be proper guidelines laid down by the government for them to follow,' complainant Runa Bhuyan said.

Bollywood singer Papon is in trouble after a video of him ‘inappropriately kissing’ a teenaged contestant of a reality show surfaced on social media.

In a suo motu action, Supreme Court lawyer Runa Bhuyan has lodged a complaint against Papon under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

In her complaint Bhuyan has stated, ‘The video was taken in a van where the kids participating in reality show Voice of India Kids-2018 are involved in some fun activities with the crew members of the show along with singer Angaraag Papon Mahanta who is also a jury member of the show.

‘Surprisingly, though there are a number of minor girls present inside the van, not a single female member of the crew is seen inside the van.’

The complaint further states, ‘I am shocked to see the behaviour of the said singer Angaraag Papon Mahanta towards a minor girl where he is seen to be applying colours on a minor girl and inappropriately kissing the girl. On seeing the video, I am seriously concerned regarding the safety and security of minor girls participating in reality shows across India.’

‘I believe the said singer (Papon) has committed sexual assault on the minor girl child and therefore I want an inquiry regarding aforesaid incident and punish the accused under section 7 & 8 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offence Act, 2012.’

According to section 7, sexual assault includes ‘any other act with sexual intent which involves physical contact without penetration,’ while section 8 prescribes a jail term not less than three years which may extend to five years, as well as a fine.

While Papon and his PR agent remained unavailable for comment, lawyer Bhuyan, who moved the commission on Thursday after she found the video "very objectionable", told Rediff.com, "We have no idea what is happening in reality shows when children participate. These kids are below 15 years. These reality shows are harming kids' psyche and their future, too. If they want to continue, then there has to be proper guidelines laid down by the government for them to follow."

Image: Singer Papon. Photograph: Courtesy, Papon's Facebook page.