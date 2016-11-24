SC cancels suspended RJD MLA's bail in rape case

November 24, 2016 12:05 IST

Suspended Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, accused of allegedly raping a minor girl, will continue to remain in jail as the Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to him by the Patna high court.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and A M Sapre said that they have allowed the appeal of Bihar government, seeking cancellation of bail granted to Yadav by the Patna high court on September 30 this year.

The apex court had on November 8 directed Yadav to surrender before a trial court in Bihar after suspending the high court order granting bail to him. Yadav had complied with the direction.

The apex court had also directed the trial court to record the statement of the minor rape victim within two weeks and had asked Yadav not to interfere in the matter in any manner.

It had earlier rejected Yadav’s plea to remain outside Bihar till the victim deposed before the trial court and felt that the RJD legislator should remain in jail till the victim records her statement ‘fairly and without any fear’.

It had said it was ‘more concerned’ about the safety of the girl.

The apex court had on October 18 directed the trial court not to record the testimony of the victim till October 24 after the state government submitted that she felt threatened due to the accused being out on bail.

Yadav had allegedly raped the minor girl at his residence in Bihar Sharif on February 6 this year. After evading arrest for a considerable time, he surrendered after a local court had issued proclamation notice and an order to attach his properties for not surrendering before the police.

Bihar Police, in its charge sheet, had also named a woman and her relatives as accused on the ground that they had been allegedly ‘supplying women’ to the MLA representing Nawada assembly constituency. The RJD had suspended Yadav from the party on February 14, a day after his arrest warrant was issued.