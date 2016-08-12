UK denies visa to Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan

Last updated on: August 12, 2016 19:32 IST

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s visa application was rejected by the United Kingdom High Commission on Friday.

The 70-year-old artist, who was to perform at the Royal Festival Hall next month, said he is ‘shocked and appalled’ at the rejection of his visa application.

Asked about the reason for the rejection of visa application, a UK High Commission spokesperson merely said that the mission does not comment on individual cases.

Tagging Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj in his tweet, Khan wrote, ‘My UK visa rejected. Extremely sad for artists who are spreading the message of love & peace @HCI_London @MEAIndia @UKinIndia @SushmaSwaraj (sic).’

‘Shocked & appalled. #UK visa rejected. scheduled to perform at the #RoyalFestivalHall in Sep @HCI_London @MEAIndia @SushmaSwaraj @UKinIndia,’ he further wrote.

‘Performing almost every year in #UK since the early 70s. Upset to have my visa rejected @HCI_London @MEAIndia @UKinIndia @SushmaSwaraj,’ he added.

Expressing disappointment over the UK denial, Amjad’s son Amaan Ali said, “This has never happened before. In our country this is not cool.”

“It is very sad that it has happened to him. He is someone who has worked all his life for the country and peace. The government should take interest why they (the UK) are doing this,” he said.