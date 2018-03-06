32 killed as Russian cargo plane crashes in Syria

March 06, 2018 23:18 IST

A Russian transport plane crashed while landing at Russia's Hmeimim airbase in Syria, killing all 32 on board on Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said.

Russia's Antonov-26 transport plane crashed at about 3 pm (Moscow time) when it was about to land at the Khmeimim Air Base in the coastal city of Latakia, the defence ministry was quoted by TASS as saying.

According to preliminary data, there were 26 passengers and six crew members on board.

The defence ministry is investigating the cause of the crash, but according to sources, the crash might have happened due to a technical malfunction.

A commission will investigate the causes of the crash.

With inputs from agencies.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI