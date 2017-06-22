Rival factions of AIADMK extend support to Kovind

June 22, 2017 11:26 IST

Both factions of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam -- one led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and the other by former CM O Panneerselvam – have decided to support National Democratic Alliance’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind for the July 17 polls.

Hours after AIADMK (Amma), led by Palaniswami, announced its support to Kovind, the rebel faction led by Pannerselvam also followed.

The ruling faction’s announcement came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang up Palaniswami to seek his party's support for the NDA nominee.

The Purtchi Thalaivi Amma faction said the decision was taken at a consultative meeting chaired by Pannerselvam with senior colleagues on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, a press release issued by the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai recalled the PM calling up Palaniswami, who is also party headquarters secretary, seeking support for Kovind and said the matter was discussed by the high command.

Based on the deliberations, it was decided to unanimously extend support to Kovind, the release said.

Earlier, party leader T T V Dinakaran had said in Bengaluru after meeting his aunt V K Sasikala in a jail there that AIADMK (Amma)'s stand on backing the NDA presidential nominee would be decided by her.

He had told reporters, “It (the party’s stand on presidential poll) will be decided by party’s General Secretary Sasikala.”

Asked whether the party would support Kovind, he had said, “That also will be decided by (party) general secretary.”

IMAGE: NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Photograph: PTI Photo