Republicans, Democrats reach deal to end US government shutdown

January 23, 2018 00:14 IST

The Democrats on Monday reached an agreement with the Republicans to have a debate on immigration so as to end the ongoing federal government shutdown which lasted for three days.

The government is now most likely to reopen latest by Tuesday.

Lawmakers in the Senate and the House of Representatives were rushing through procedural legislative motions to fund the spending bill of federal government by a little over two weeks -- 17 days to be precise -- till February 8.

The necessary legislation is expected to reach the Oval Office desk of US President Donald Trump to sign it into law by Monday, so as to facilitate reopening of the federal government, which remained shutdown for three days beginning Saturday.

However, it was only one working day -- Monday -- that the government was shutdown with hundreds and thousands of government employees remained at their homes.

“After several discussions, offers and counteroffers, the Republican leader and I have come to an arrangement. We will vote today to reopen the government to continue negotiating a global agreement,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer announced on the Senate floor much to the jubilation of federal employees.

Thereafter Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said the Republican leadership has promised that if they fail to reach an immigration deal before the stopgap spending measure expires on February 8 “the Senate will immediately proceed to consideration of legislation” to protect Dreamers.

McConnell has promised that immigration debate “will be neutral and fair to all sides. Now there is a real pathway to get a bill on the floor and through the Senate. It is a good solution and I will vote for it,” Schumer added.

Image: A jogger runs pas the US Capitol during the third day of a government shutdown in Washington. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters