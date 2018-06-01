How global warming has changed your country's climate

June 01, 2018 10:34 IST

The entire world, or almost all of it, is feeling the effects of global warming – increase in temperatures, changing rainfall, rise in sea levels and damage to the ecosystem.

Global warming is the term used to describe a gradual increase in the average temperature of the Earth’s atmosphere and its oceans.

Rediff Labs analysed the data on observed mean surface temperature changes by country, from 1961-2017 with annual updates from NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

The data provides information on annual mean temperature anomalies -- temperature changes with respect to a baseline period, 1951–1980.

The above map shows the country wise temperature change from 1990 to 2017 in Fahrenheit. In the ’90s most of the countries had negative temperature change, but in the 2000s the temperature change is positive, which means the countries are getting warmer due to the rise in the surface temperature.

According to NASA, the current warming trend is of particular significance because most of it is extremely likely (greater than 95 per cent probability) to be the result of human activity since the mid-20th century and proceeding at a rate that is unprecedented over decades to millennia.

The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 2 degree Fahrenheit (1.1 degree Celsius) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.

Seventeen of the 18 warmest years in the 136-year record all have occurred since 2001, with the exception of 1998. Continuing the planet’s long-term warming trend, globally averaged temperatures in 2017 were 1.62 degree Fahrenheit (0.90 degree Celsius) warmer than the 1951 to 1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York. That is second only to global temperatures in 2016.

