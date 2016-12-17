rediff.com

Rajiv Jain to be new IB chief, Anil Dhasmana to head R&AW

December 17, 2016 20:01 IST

Jharkhand cadre IPS officer Rajiv Jain was on Saturday appointed as the new chief of Intelligence Bureau while Anil Dhasmana will head external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing.

Both the officers will have a tenure of two years.

Jain, who is at present serving as the Special Director in the IB, will take over on January 1 after the incumbent Dineshwar Sharma completes his two-year tenure on December 31.

A recipient of the President’s Police Medal, the 1980-batch officer has served in various departments of the IB including the sensitive Kashmir desk.

He was advisor to the previous National Democratic Alliance government’s interlocutor on Kashmir K C Pant when talks were held with separatist leaders like Shabbir Shah.

In another appointment, Anil Dhasmana will take over the reins of the Research and Analysis Wing, an organisation which looks after the external intelligence of the country.

He succeeds Rajinder Khanna who completes his tenure this year end.

Dhasmana, a 1981-batch officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been with R&AW for the last 23 years during which he has served on important desks including Pakistan.

