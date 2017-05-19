Rajinikanth responds to Swamy's jibe, praises Stalin

Last updated on: May 19, 2017 16:13 IST

Continuing to maintain his see-sawing attitude towards the recent criticism over his remarks on joining politics, superstar Rajinikanth on Friday rhetorically said the people would see what happens when the 'ultimate war' comes.

"I have responsibilities and works, same with you. Let’s do it, but when the ultimate war comes, we all will see," he said.

The actor was apparently reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy's remarks dubbing him as a 'disaster' in Tamil Nadu politics.

He also expressed his disappointment over the ‘wrong system’ which needs to be changed.

While mentioning the names of eminent Tamil politicians, Rajinikanth said those people are able administrators but the ‘wrong system’ does not let them work properly.

Rajinikanth further said that the system needs to be changed, and moreover the mindset of the people has to change.

"There are many senior people in politics. One among them is M K Stalin who is very able. Anbumani Ramadoss is an able administrator who has toured across the world. Thirumavalavan has been very vocal about each and every subject," he said.

Rajinikanth left his fans and political circle into a speculation spree when he hinted towards joining politics earlier on Monday.

Continuing to maintain his intriguing stand over joining politics, Rajinikanth further asserted that some people used his name for 'political gains'.

Addressing his fans in Chennai, the superstar said, "Some of my fans urged me to join politics and it's not bad even to enter politics, but making money out of this is bad."

However, the star added, "If in case I decide to join politics, then those making money will not be entertained."

"God made me an actor and I promise Rajini will never ever disappoint his fans in acting,” he added.

Rajinikanth made the remark during first of his five-day ‘Janta Darbar’ which he held to interact with fans after a gap of eight years.

'I'm a true Tamilian'

During the address, the Tamil superstar said, after living in Tamil Nadu for 43 years and receiving the fans' appreciation, he has now turned into a ‘true Tamilian’.

This came, perhaps, as a reply to Sarath Kumar’s ‘outsider’ remark against him earlier this year.

“I am 67 years old. I lived in Karnataka for 23 years and in Tamil Nadu for 43 years. I have lived and grown with you. You have been truly loving and welcoming and made me a true Tamilian. If I have to live anywhere in this world that will be in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

For the unversed, actor-turned-politician Sarath Kumar, in the past, labelled Rajinikanth an ‘outsider’ Kannadiga, who stepped into Tamil Nadu to find work.

This remark came after the Kabali star, at an event, observed that he misses actor-political satirist Cho Ramaswamy, at a time of ‘unusual political developments in the state’, following the demise of former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

His statement was touted to be in reference to Sasikala taking the reins of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Kumar, who contested on the AIADMK symbol in the assembly election from Tiruchendur in Tamil Nadu in May 2016, on this note, said that Rajinikanth should be careful about his comments on public platforms; adding that the former will be the first to oppose the ‘2.0’ star, if he tries his hands in politics.

At the Friday event, Rajinikanth said, "Both support and oppose is a part of the system. You can't grow without any opposition. And in politics, it is inevitable and you have to live with it."

He also thanked the organisers and the fans for their relentless support.

"I thank the staff and the police, who made this event a success. I also thank my fans for their relentless support over the years,” he said.

In the Rajini-darbar, the superstar met his fans in ‘batches’, between May 15 and 19. Invitations were sent to all the respective fan clubs to attend the various sessions.

IMAGE: Actor Rajinikanth addressing his fans in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: ANI