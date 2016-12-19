rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » PM made fun of 99% honest Indians through note ban: Rahul

PM made fun of 99% honest Indians through note ban: Rahul

December 19, 2016 18:47 IST

In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the former visits the United States and China ‘using’ the aircraft of his wealthy ‘friends’ and has ‘made fun’ of 99 per cent honest people through demonetisation.

"Maximum wealth lies with 50 families... Modi goes to America and China with their family members, using their aircraft," Rahul said at a 'Janakrosh Rally' in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

This was his first rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh after the winter session of Parliament was washed out over demonetisation.

Last week, Rahul had threatened to ‘expose personal corruption of Modi’ while claiming that he was not being allowed to speak in Parliament as it would lead to an 'earthquake'.

Insisting that 'all cash is not black and all black money is not in cash', the Congress leader said, "94 per cent black money is stashed away in foreign banks, real estate and investment in land deals and gold. But why is PM running after only the rest 6 per cent?"

He said only one per cent people have 60 per cent of the country's wealth and that ‘Modi has made fun of 99 per cent honest people through demonetisation’.

Rahul alleged that Modi had waived Rs 1,200 crore loan of Vijay Malya and Rs 1.10 lakh crore taken by 50 wealthy families, but did not care about writing off farmers’ loans.

The Congress leader, who had undertaken a ‘Deoria to Delhi’ padayatra to highlight the plight of farmers, said he had met the prime minister to seek waiver of farmers’ loans but the latter was non-committal.

The purpose of note ban was ‘garib ka khincho, amir ko sincho (extract from the poor and help the rich)’, he said.

Interestingly, at the rally, when some workers shouted slogans against Modi, Rahul asked them to desist from making personal attacks.

"Our fight against Narendra Modi is political. Please don't raise murdabad slogans against him...such language is used by fascists and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), not Congress," he told them.

 Photograph: @INCIndia/Twitter

© Copyright 2016 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Narendra Modi, Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News  |  India Abroad Person of the Year 2014

rediff on the net© 2016 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use | India Abroad weekly