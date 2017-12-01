R K Nagar bypoll: Dinakaran declares assets worth Rs 74 lakh

December 01, 2017 23:35 IST

Sidelined All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dinakaran, who is contesting the December 21 R K Nagar assembly bypoll, on Friday declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 74 lakh, a tad higher than that in his earlier submission in April.

In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, along with his nomination papers, on Friday, Dinakaran said the value of his movable and immovable assets stood at Rs 74,17,807 -- immovable assets worth Rs 57.44 lakh and movable assets worth were Rs 16.73 lakh.

Further, the gross total value of movable assets of his spouse and a dependent was around Rs 6.87 crore and Rs 1.17 crore, respectively, the 53-year-old former MP declared in the affidavit.

In April, when Dinakaran filed his nomination as the AIADMK (Amma) candidate backed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, he had declared assets valued at Rs 68 lakh.

The Election Commission subsequently rescinded the poll notification in view of extensive use of money to influence voters.

Among the cases taken cognisance of by court was the one regarding the alleged bribery of an Election Commission official as part of the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol dispute, he said.

Delhi Police had earlier filed the case against him and the sidelined leader is now on bail, with the other accused being Sukesh Chandrasekar.

Four FIRs were pending against him on other matters, Dinakaran added.

Dinakaran’s challenger and AIADMK nominee E Madhusudhanan declared movable and immovable assets valued at over Rs 1.49 crore.

The 75-year-old veteran, who took on Dinakaran as the candidate of then rebel O Panneerselvam camp in April, also mentioned he had no pending cases against him.

While the value of his movable property stood at Rs 12.53 lakh, that of his immovable property was Rs 1.37 crore, he said in his affidavit.

He had no liabilities, he added.

The party veteran has been fielded once again to face the bypoll, this time as the AIADMK candidate.

Last week, the Election Commission had allotted the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol to the Palaniswami-led faction, as both his camp as well as that of Dinakaran had staked claim for it.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had merged their respective factions in August this year.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s N Maruthu Ganesh, a political greenhorn, declared assets valued at Rs 12.57 lakh.

Maruthu Ganesh said in his affidavit that his immovable assets were valued at Rs 10 lakh, even as his liabilities to two private persons stood at a similar sum.

A case under Section 4(b) of Tamil Nadu open places (prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959, was pending against him.

All the three persons had earlier in the day filed their nominations to contest the prestigious RK Nagar bypoll, necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in December last.