Publicise benefits of note ban: PM to BJP MPs

November 18, 2016 19:50 IST

With his government under opposition fire over demonetisation both within and outside Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Bharatiya Janata Party MPs to publicise the benefits of the exercise and steps taken for mitigation of their problems.

Sources said the BJP MPs have been asked to interact with people and the media to disseminate information about the "positive impact" of the move and also assuage public concern caused by waiting in long queues outside banks and ATMs to exchange old notes and withdraw money. BJP allies have also been roped in.

However, even 10 days after Modi took the nation by surprise by announcing demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, his rivals continued to aggressively target him, refusing to put their knives back into the sheath.

The Congress challenged Modi to a debate with the opposition on demonetisation and accused him of shying away from Parliament when it was deliberating on the issue to avoid "facing the truth".

On a day the demonetisation issue rocked both the houses of Parliament, scores of Youth Congress workers held a march, alleging withdrawal of high-value notes was part of a "big scam" and aimed at looting public money.

Addressing the protesters, senior party leader Anand Sharma charged Modi with committing "injustice" to the country and "spoiling" India's image globally by implementing the decision without preparation. He demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee be appointed to probe the alleged leak of information about the impending decision to demonetise the high-value notes.

"A debate is on in the Parliament and there is a deadlock. Opposition has demanded that Prime Minister listen to us and explain his move. They (ruling party) say Narendra Modi is in Parliament premises but will not come to the House. What is this," Sharma said.

He also challenged the prime minister to a debate with the opposition on demonetisation.

"We will not allow him to pile up miseries on the common citizens. It is such a big scam and loot of public money. We have demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe it. Our fight will continue till the government relents and demand for probe is met," he said.

Continuing his tirade against Modi over demonetisation, Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the prime minister cannot decide the way people of the country live and warned of widespread protest against the "unacceptable" step.

Photograph: PIB