Prez appoints Justice Ranjan Gogoi as CJI

September 13, 2018 19:53 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gogoi will assume the office on October 3, 2018, after the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Justice Dipak Misra.

Born on November 18, 1954, Justice Gogoi was enrolled as an advocate in 1978.

He practised in the Gauhati high court on Constitutional, taxation and company matters.

He was appointed as a Permanent Judge of the Gauhati high court on February 28, 2001.

On September 9, 2010, he was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana high court.

He was appointed as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court on February 12, 2011.

He was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 23, 2012.